Flathub Logo

Geekbench 6

Install

Cross-platform system benchmark

Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.

Needs to be run on the command line.

Ändringar i version 6.1.0

sex månader sedan
(Built fyra månader sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installerad storlek~217.44 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek217.41 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer6 125
Taggar:
benchmarkcomputecpugpuvulkanlinuxflatpak