Boatswain

by Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks

Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.

With Boatswain you will be able to:

  • Organize your actions in pages and profiles
  • Set custom icons to actions
  • Control your music player
  • Play sound effects during your streams
  • Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
  • Send network requests
  • Keep track of your gaming score
  • Open files and launch applications

Ändringar i version 0.4.0

23 dagar sedan
(Built 15 dagar sedan)

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Installerad storlek~3.48 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek1.04 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer12 556
Taggar:
