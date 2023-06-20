Flathub Logo

EDuke32

by Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
Install

EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine

EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.

Features include:

  • Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
  • Voxel assets
  • Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
  • Gamepad support
  • Classic software rendering

EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.

Ändringar i version 20231208-10535-2c26af2ed

tio dagar sedan
(Built tio dagar sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~34.68 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek16.31 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer24 170
Taggar:
3dbuilddukeduke32gamenukemshooterlinuxflatpak