EDuke32
by Richard "TerminX" Gobeille
EDuke32 is an awesome, free homebrew game engine
EDuke32 is a source port of Ken Silverman's Build Engine with support for Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury and Shadow Warrior (via VoidSW), among others.
Features include:
- Modern OpenGL rendering with dynamically lighting and shadows
- Voxel assets
- Emulated OPL3, MIDI or OGG/FLAC soundtracks
- Gamepad support
- Classic software rendering
EDuke32 comes with a map editors, Mapster32 and Wangulator, for creation of new levels and is free to use for non-commercial purposes.
Ändringar i version 20231208-10535-2c26af2ed
tio dagar sedan
(Built tio dagar sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~34.68 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek16.31 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer24 170