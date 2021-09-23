Flathub Logo

Climaxima

by Climaxima Developer Team
Install

Frontend for Maxima CAS

Climaxima is a user interface building on Maxima.

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~273.58 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek82.46 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer4 135
Taggar:
casmathematicsmaximalinuxflatpak