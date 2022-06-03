Flathub Logo

syncBackup

by Darhon Software
darhon.com
Backup and mirror your drives

It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.

Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.

Ändringar i version 2.0.1

över ett år sedan
(Built ungefär en månad sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~3.44 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek504.15 KiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer9 309

