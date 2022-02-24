Flathub Logo

Timecard

by Jason C. McDonald
Install

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Ändringar i version 2.1.0

nästan två år sedan
(Built nästan två år sedan)

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~99.73 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek30.67 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer3 250
Taggar:
linuxflatpak