Flathub Logo

Deckr

by Steve Gehrman
Install

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online
  • Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.

Ändringar i version 1.3.50

två dagar sedan
(Built ungefär 14 timmar sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installerad storlek~124.04 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek55.41 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer1 789
Taggar:
linuxflatpak