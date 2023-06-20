Deckr
by Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.
Features
- Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
- Share and download bookmark decks online
- Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.
Ändringar i version 1.3.50
två dagar sedan
(Built ungefär 14 timmar sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~124.04 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek55.41 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer1 789