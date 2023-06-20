Brave Browser
by Brave Software
The web browser from Brave
Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.
Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.
Ändringar i version 1.61.104
sex dagar sedan
(Built fem dagar sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~356.47 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek155.76 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer1 647 494