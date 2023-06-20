Flathub Logo

Brave Browser

by Brave Software
Install

The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Ändringar i version 1.61.104

sex dagar sedan
(Built fem dagar sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Mozilla Public License 2.0.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~356.47 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek155.76 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer1 647 494
Taggar:
linuxflatpak