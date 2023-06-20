Simple Diary
by Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Ändringar i version v0.4.6
ungefär två månader sedan
(Built ungefär två månader sedan)
Installerad storlek~571 KiB
Hämtningsstorlek190.74 KiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer3 606