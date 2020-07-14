Flathub Logo

Bitwig Studio

by Bitwig GmbH
bitwig.com
Modern music production and performance

Bitwig Studio is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that inspires you to take greater control of your music, giving you access to every aspect of your production. Streamline your creative process and quickly evolve your ideas into complete songs, tracks, and compositions. Record and arrange, improvise and perform, or do it all at once. Design sounds. Build instruments. Make music.

