Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

by Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Install
Donate
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Ändringar i version 3.0.0

ungefär en månad sedan
(Built ungefär nio timmar sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~269.25 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek108.95 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64, aarch64
Taggar:
linuxflatpak