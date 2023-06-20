Flathub Logo

For repo management, in-app code editing & issue tracking.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Axosoft, LLC.

Git legendary, my friends. GitKraken includes two legendary products that make devs more productive: the Git Client and Glo Boards!

Use the Git Client to visualize the history and changes to your repos in a beautiful graph that makes working with Git more intuitive.

GitKraken Git Client Features:

  • See your branching, merging and commit history in a dark or light themed graph.
  • Simplify complicated commands like merge, rebase and push into drag and drop actions.
  • Integrate with GitHub, GitHub Enterprise, GitLab, GitLab Self-Hosted, Bitbucket and VSTS.
  • Create, clone and add remote repos from integrated services.
  • Create and view pull requests from integrated services.
  • Easily open repos, set favorites, and organize them in project groups.
  • View file history and blame.
  • Quickly undo or redo with one click.
  • Use the built-in code editor to directly edit files without switching tools.
  • While editing code, use diff split view, syntax highlighting and search files.
  • Resolve merge conflicts without ever leaving the app.
  • Use multiple profiles for work and personal projects.
  • Use Gitflow, Git Hooks, LFS and submodules.

GitKraken Glo Boards Features:

  • Reduce context switching, and use Glo Boards to help your dev team track tasks and issues from inside the GitKraken Git Client.
  • Also access Glo inside VS Code, Atom, a browser or from our iPhone or Android apps.
  • Create cards to track tasks, issues, items, features, etc.
  • Sync GitHub Issues, assignees, descriptions, comments and labels in real-time across systems.
  • Visualize the progress of GitHub issues with workflows.
  • Create different workflows and labels for each board.
  • Add different users and security permissions for each board.
  • Track board activity.
  • See only what you’re looking for with powerful search & filters.
  • Use card labels to quickly see priority, item type, etc.
  • Use card task lists to create additional checklists for each card.
  • Easily add images and files by dragging and dropping.
  • Use markdown in card descriptions and comments.
  • Get notifications in-app and via email.
  • Tag people in comments using @mentions.
  • Choose the light or dark theme.

Ändringar i version 9.10.0

ungefär en månad sedan
(Built ungefär en månad sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installerad storlek~160.05 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek141.72 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer131 091
Taggar:
linuxflatpak