Avocode

by Avocode, Inc.
Hand-off and inspect any design

Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.

Ändringar i version 4.15.6-9624

nästan två år sedan
(Built ungefär ett år sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installerad storlek~103.9 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek98.85 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer4 579
