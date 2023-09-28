Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

by AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Ändringar i version 4.0.0.202308171623

tre månader sedan
(Built sex dagar sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installerad storlek~446.73 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek446.59 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer274
