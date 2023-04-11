Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings). Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
Ändringar i version 1.4.0
åtta månader sedan
(Built åtta månader sedan)
Installerad storlek~284.5 KiB
Hämtningsstorlek99.45 KiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer1 926