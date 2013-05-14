Flathub Logo

Adobe Reader

Install

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Ändringar i version 9.5.5

över tio år sedan
(Built tre månader sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
    Learn more
Installerad storlek~65.15 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek57.25 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer113 409
Taggar:
linuxflatpak