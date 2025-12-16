/
NoMoreBackground
by Adil Hanney
adilhanney.com
Connect your Android device via adb
Reduce Android's background apps
A fire-and-forget program to stop Android apps from running in the background.
This app is developed in the open by an international community, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 only
.
Installerad storlek
~90.52 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek
61.04 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturer
aarch64, x86_64
Installationer
187
