Punchclock
by Florian Loers
Track time for your tasks.
Ändringar i version 0.0.6
tio månader sedan
(Built tio månader sedan)
Bug Fixes
Increase minimal clock width
Documentation
Remove liberapay note
Potentiellt osäker
Uses an end-of-life runtime
Byggd av gemenskapen
This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the
GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
.
Bli involverad
Information
Länkar
Statistik
Installerad storlek
~2.89 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek
1.05 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturer
aarch64, x86_64
Installationer
2 000
Taggar:
linux
flatpak