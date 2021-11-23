Flathub Logo

Telyn

by Jane D. Fraser
Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.

Ändringar i version 1.0.6

ungefär två år sedan
(Built tre månader sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
Installerad storlek~260.68 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek85.57 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer1 262
