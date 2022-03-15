Flathub Logo

Tandem

by Tandem Communications Inc.
Install

Virtual office for remote teams

Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.

Quick Collaboration

See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.

Spontaneous Conversations

Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.

Co-working

Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.

Ändringar i version 2.2.307

nästan två år sedan
(Built tre månader sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installerad storlek~205.89 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek201.74 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer3 026
Taggar:
linuxflatpak