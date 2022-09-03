Flathub Logo

Revolt

by Paul Makles
Install
Donate

Revolt desktop app

User-first chat platform built with modern web technologies.

Ändringar i version 1.0.6

över ett år sedan
(Built tio månader sedan)

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~195.72 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek78.72 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer21 153
Taggar:
linuxflatpak