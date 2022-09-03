Sök efter appar
Revolt
by Paul Makles
Revolt desktop app
User-first chat platform built with modern web technologies.
Ändringar i version 1.0.6
över ett år sedan
(Built tio månader sedan)
Bug fixes:
fix: wrong app icon
fix: correctly restore from tray icon on second instance start
fix: restart from tray icon
Potentiellt osäker
User device access; Kan komma åt en del specifika filer; Legacy windowing system
Byggd av gemenskapen
This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the
GNU Affero General Public License v3.0
.
~195.72 MiB
78.72 MiB
aarch64, x86_64
21 153
