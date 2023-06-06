Flathub Logo

Legacy Launcher

by Legacy Launcher Team
Install

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Ändringar i version 1.32.2

sju månader sedan
(Built ungefär två månader sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installerad storlek~248.04 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek97.84 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer51 817
Taggar:
launcherminecraftlinuxflatpak