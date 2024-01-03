TigerJython
by TJ Group
TigerJython IDE
TigerJython is a free development environment for the Python programming language. If you want to learn programming, this is the tool for you. It already includes everything you need to start programming right away.
For all versions we guarantee not to change or spy your software.
Ändringar i version 2.39
15 dagar sedan
(Built ungefär fem timmar sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~322.87 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek183.01 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64, aarch64