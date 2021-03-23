RetroShare-gui
Secure communication for everyone
RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...
RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.
Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.
Ändringar i version 0.6.6
över två år sedan
(Built över ett år sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~68.08 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek27.64 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer8 189