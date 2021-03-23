Flathub Logo

RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

Ändringar i version 0.6.6

över två år sedan
(Built över ett år sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~68.08 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek27.64 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer8 189
