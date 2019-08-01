Flathub Logo

Arduino IDE

by Arduino LLC
Install
Donate

Open-source electronics prototyping platform

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

Ändringar i version 1.8.19

ungefär två år sedan
(Built tre månader sedan)

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 only.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~511.3 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek175.31 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer189 726
Taggar:
avrelectronicsembedded electronicsmicrocontrollerlinuxflatpak