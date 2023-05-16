Flathub Logo

Raven

by James R. Craig and the Raven development team
Modelling framework for simulating watershed hydrology

Raven is a robust and flexible hydrological modelling framework, designed for application to challenging hydrological problems in academia and practice. This fully object-oriented code provides complete flexibility in spatial discretization, interpolation, process representation, and forcing function generation.

Ändringar i version 3.7

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the Artistic License 2.0.
