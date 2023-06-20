Parallel Launcher
by Matt Pharoah
Modern N64 Emulator
Parallel Launcher is an emulator launcher that aims to make playing N64 games, both retail and homebrew, as simple and as accessible as possible. Parallel Launcher uses the RetroArch emulator, but replaces its confusing menus and controller setup with a much simpler user interface. It also features optional integration with romhacking.com.
Ändringar i version v6.22.5
sju dagar sedan
(Built sex dagar sedan)
Installerad storlek~816.5 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek534.03 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer50 976