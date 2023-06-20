Flathub Logo

Dconf Editor

by The GNOME Project
Verified
A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Ändringar i version 45.0.1

tre månader sedan
(Built tre månader sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~1.3 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek459.48 KiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer90 210
Taggar:
configurationsettingslinuxflatpak