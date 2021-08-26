Flathub Logo

Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.

Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.

Ändringar i version 1.51.1

över två år sedan
(Built över ett år sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~5.8 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek2.02 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer54 738
