Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
Nestopia is a portable NES/Famicom emulator written in C++.
Nestopia UE (Undead Edition) is a fork of the original source code, with enhancements from members of the emulation community. This includes support for new platforms, and bug fixes in the emulator core.
Ändringar i version 1.51.1
över två år sedan
(Built över ett år sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~5.8 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek2.02 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer54 738