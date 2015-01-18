Flathub Logo

Vintage Story

by Anego Studios
Wilderness survival sandbox game

To play this game, you must purchase an account at https://www.vintagestory.at/.

Vintage Story is an uncompromising wilderness survival sandbox game inspired by lovecraftian horror themes. Find yourself in a ruined world reclaimed by nature and permeated by unnerving temporal disturbances. Relive the advent of human civilization, or take your own path.

  • Proprietärt

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Installerad storlek~562.64 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek472 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer24 418
