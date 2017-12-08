Flathub Logo

ConfClerk

by confclerk developers
ConfClerk is an application which makes conference schedules available offline

It displays the conference schedule from various views, supports searches on various items (speaker, speech topic, location, etc.) and enables you to select favorite events and create your own schedule

At the moment ConfClerk is able to import schedules in XML format created by the ​PentaBarf conference management system (or ​frab) used by ​FOSDEM, ​DebConf, ​Grazer Linuxtage, the ​CCC congresses, ​FrOSCon, and ​many others.

ConfClerk is targetted at mobile devices like the Nokia N810 and N900 but works on any system running ​Qt.

Ändringar i version 0.6.4

ungefär sex år sedan
(Built ungefär två år sedan)
  Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
Installerad storlek~843.5 KiB
Hämtningsstorlek396.67 KiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer1 286
