Flathub Logo

xemu

Install

Original Xbox Emulator

A free and open-source application that emulates the original Microsoft Xbox game console. Supports connecting up to 4 controllers for local play, networking for multiplayer, resolution scaling, and more.

Only "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu" can be written by xemu. The Hard Disk image has to be placed there, for example, at "$HOME/.var/app/app.xemu.xemu/data/xemu/xemu/xbox_hdd.qcow2".

Ändringar i version v0.7.118

ungefär 18 timmar sedan
(Built ungefär elva timmar sedan)
  • Ingen ändringslogg angavs

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v2.0 only.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~19.47 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek6.52 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer1 853 831
Taggar:
linuxflatpak