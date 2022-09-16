Space
by Till Friebe
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.
- 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
- 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
- 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
- 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.
The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!
Ändringar i version 2.0.6
över ett år sedan
(Built ungefär ett år sedan)
- Ingen ändringslogg angavs
Installerad storlek~68.54 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek31.3 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitekturerx86_64
Installationer4 750