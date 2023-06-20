Flathub Logo

Multiplication Puzzle

by Michael Terry
drey.app
Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

Ändringar i version 13.0

tre månader sedan
(Built tre månader sedan)

  Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
