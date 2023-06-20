Flathub Logo

Elastic

by Alice Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Ändringar i version 0.1.4

tre månader sedan
(Built tre månader sedan)

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~592.5 KiB
Hämtningsstorlek177.88 KiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer5 876
Taggar:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspringlinuxflatpak