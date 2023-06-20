Flathub Logo

Ear Tag

drey.app
Install

Edit audio file tags

Ear Tag is a simple audio file tag editor. It is primarily geared towards making quick edits or bulk-editing tracks in albums/EPs. Unlike other tagging programs, Ear Tag does not require the user to set up a music library folder. It can:

  • Edit tags of MP3, WAV, M4A, FLAC, OGG and WMA files
  • Modify metadata of multiple files at once
  • Rename files using information from present tags
  • Identify files using AcoustID

Network access is only used for the "Identify selected files" option.

Ändringar i version 0.5.1

ungefär två månader sedan
(Built ungefär två månader sedan)

  • Byggd av gemenskapen

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Bli involverad
Installerad storlek~7.52 MiB
Hämtningsstorlek2.71 MiB
Tillgängliga arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installationer24 363
Taggar:
audiomusictagtaggertagginglinuxflatpak