ungoogled-chromium
nga Eloston and community
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.
ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.
ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.
Ndryshime në versionin 121.0.6167.139
7 ditë më parë
(Montuar 4 ditë më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~388.14 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi144.33 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime542 316