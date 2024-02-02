Flathub Logo

File Shredder

nga Alan Beveridge
@ADBeveridge në GitHub
Permanently delete your files

Raider is a shredding program built for the GNOME desktop. It is meant to remove files from your computer permanently.

Within a certain limit, it is effective. However, the way data is written physically to SSDs at the hardware level ensures that shredding is never perfect, and no software can fix that. However, top-level agencies are usually the only ones who can recover such data, due to the time, effort, money, and patience required to extract it effectively.

Ndryshime në versionin 2.1.0

2 muaj më parë
(Montuar 4 ditë më parë)

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Madhësi i instaluar~107 KiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi40.81 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime37 108
