File Shredder
nga Alan Beveridge
Permanently delete your files
Raider is a shredding program built for the GNOME desktop. It is meant to remove files from your computer permanently.
Within a certain limit, it is effective. However, the way data is written physically to SSDs at the hardware level ensures that shredding is never perfect, and no software can fix that. However, top-level agencies are usually the only ones who can recover such data, due to the time, effort, money, and patience required to extract it effectively.
Ndryshime në versionin 2.1.0
2 muaj më parë
(Montuar 4 ditë më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~107 KiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi40.81 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime37 108