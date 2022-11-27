Flathub Logo

Feeel

nga Enjoying FOSS
Instaloje
Dhuroni

A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

Ndryshime në versionin 2.4.1

rreth 1 vit më parë
(Montuar rreth 1 vit më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~33.41 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi17.97 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime3372
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak