Darhon Finance

nga Darhon Software
darhon.com
Manage your personal accounts

A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.

It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.

Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.

Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.

Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.

Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.

Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.

Optimized for desktop computers.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.5.0

rreth 2 vite më parë
(Montuar 3 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~4.03 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi729.82 KiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime1853

