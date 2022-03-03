Flathub Logo

Timecard

nga Jason C. McDonald
Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Ndryshime në versionin 2.1.0

pothuajse 2 vite më parë
(Montuar pothuajse 2 vite më parë)

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License.
    Përfshihuni
