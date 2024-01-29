Flathub Logo

Deckr

nga Steve Gehrman
Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online
  • Lots more features. Install it and give it a try.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.3.92

9 ditë më parë
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~125.65 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi55.81 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime2061
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak