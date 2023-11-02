Flathub Logo

GrafX2

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

Ndryshime në versionin 2.7

rreth 4 vite më parë
(Montuar 3 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v2.0 only, CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi i instaluar~2.21 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi1.05 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime5481
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak