GrafX2
A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing
GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.
Ndryshime në versionin 2.7
rreth 4 vite më parë
(Montuar 3 muaj më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~2.21 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi1.05 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime5481