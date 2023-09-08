Flathub Logo

Brosix

nga brosix.com
Instaloje

An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

Ndryshime në versionin 4.7.3 Build 221103.13924

mbi 1 vit më parë
(Montuar 5 muaj më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~534 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi209.98 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime2210
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak