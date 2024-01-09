Flathub Logo

Authy Desktop

nga Twilio Authy
Instaloje

Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application

The Authy app generates secure 2 step verification tokens on your computer.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Authy nor Twilio.

IMPORTANT: This app will reach their End-of-Life in August 2024 (more info in FAQ link).

Ndryshime në versionin 2.4.2

3 muaj më parë
(Montuar 28 ditë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~70.97 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi70.7 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime49 211
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak