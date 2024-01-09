Authy Desktop
nga Twilio Authy
Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application
The Authy app generates secure 2 step verification tokens on your computer.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Authy nor Twilio.
IMPORTANT: This app will reach their End-of-Life in August 2024 (more info in FAQ link).
Ndryshime në versionin 2.4.2
3 muaj më parë
(Montuar 28 ditë më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~70.97 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi70.7 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime49 211