Pinetime Flasher
nga Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link
This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:
- Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
- Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
- Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch
Ndryshime në versionin 0.1
pothuajse 3 vite më parë
(Montuar pothuajse 3 vite më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~7.42 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi2.7 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime1800