Flathub Logo

Airtame

nga Airtame
Instaloje

Airtame is a wireless streaming solution

Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.

Ndryshime në versionin 4.5.2

mbi 1 vit më parë
(Montuar 9 muaj më parë)

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~76.96 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi71.89 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime8100
Etiketa:
linuxflatpak