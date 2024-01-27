Flathub Logo

Legacy Launcher

nga Legacy Launcher Team
tlaun.ch
Powerful Minecraft launcher

Legacy Launcher is a simple, lightweight and yet highly customizeable alternative Minecraft launcher.

It features pre-made modded versions (Forge, Optifine and Fabric) as well as optional per-version game profile folders, keeping data from different versions in different subfolders.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.32.2

8 muaj më parë
(Montuar 10 ditë më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~248.04 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi97.84 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime57 753
Etiketa:
launcherminecraftlinuxflatpak