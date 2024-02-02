ROOT
Data Analysis Framework
ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.
Ndryshime në versionin 6.30.04
6 ditë më parë
(Montuar 4 ditë më parë)
Madhësi i instaluar~602.48 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi256.37 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64, aarch64
Instalime172