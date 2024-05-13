Flathub Logo

Fotema

nga David Bliss
fotema.app
All photos view

Admire your photos

A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.

Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?

  • Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
  • View iOS Live Photos.
  • Play videos.
  • View your library by year or month.

Ndryshime në versionin 1.0.0

3 ditë më parë
(Montuar rreth 9 orë më parë)

  • Montuar nga bashkësia

    Ky aplikacion është zhvilluar hapur, nga një bashkësi vullnetarësh dhe hedhur në qarkullim sipas GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Përfshihuni
Madhësi Si I Instaluar~62.67 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi27.77 MiB
I Gatshëm Për Arkitekturax86_64, aarch64
Etiketa:
gnomegtkpicturesphotosphotographyviewerlinuxflatpak